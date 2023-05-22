Two men were detained on Sunday evening after witnesses reported seeing them firing weapons at the swim beach at Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office reported in a tweet.
According to officials, witnesses reported seeing the men shooting at approximately 6 p.m., before fleeing the seen in a vehicle. Deputies attempted to stop the men, but they refused, officials said.
"Deputies performed a TVI [tactical vehicle intervention] and used their patrol cars to end the pursuit at East Smoky Hill Road and East Radcliff Drive, that's when their vehicle hit a fence and crashed into the backyard of a home," the sheriff's office reported.
The two men were detained, and questioned by investigators.
No injuries were reported as apart of this incident, officials said.
Sheriff deputies have detained two men after shots were fired at the Cherry Creek State Park swim beach. It happened around 6pm. Witnesses told deputies they saw two men firing weapons. The men then jumped in their vehicle and took off. Deputies had a description of the men and… pic.twitter.com/Ho4TioTNAV— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 22, 2023
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.