The popular Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is set to host 'an evening of mindfulness' on September 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
During this time, guests will be able to enjoy the zoo with only noises from the animals and the mountainside on which the zoo sits.
Guests will be expected to keep communication to a whisper, with noise-making devices silenced. There will be a designated noise-friendly space available if needed.
Compared to normal zoo operations, there won't be live music, there will be no announcements on the speaker system, and zookeeper talks won't take place. Giraffe and budgie feedings will still be available, as well as a low-noise dining experience at The Grizzly Grill.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $17.75 for adults.
