One of two ski resorts still open for the 2022-2023 season in the United States is set to close in a few days.
According to California's Mammoth Mountain, their last day for skiing and snowboarding will take place on August 6, less than 100 days before they're scheduled to reopen for the next winter season on November 10.
Over the spot's 69-year history, Mammoth Mountain has only been able to keep lifts spinning into August two other times – 1995 and 2017. This year, the late season was made possible by a massive 715 inches of snow that landed at the Main Lodge, with even deeper totals falling higher on the surrounding mountains – around 900 inches at the summit. This level of snowfall was record-setting for the destination, blasting past a 2010-2011 season record of 668.5 inches at the base. To put that in perspective, during the prior 2021-2022 season, the resort only got 260 inches.
Believe it or not, somehow Mammoth Mountain isn't the last resort still open in the United States despite it being August. Oregon's Timberline Lodge, on Mount Hood, remains open per their August 3 report, with lifts for skiing and snowboarding scheduled to operate seven days a week despite current 60-degree temperatures. Timberline Lodge has noted that August 13 will likely be their last day for snow sports.
