There's no denying that pizza is one of America's favorite dishes, making it no surprise that members of the public seem to be on a continuous hunt to track down the best slice of 'za.
Those in Denver have plenty of options, with 155 pizza restaurants listed on TripAdvisor, many of which have great reviews.
According to TripAdvisor ratings and reviews, the best Mile High City pizza spot is Marco's Coal-Fired, with a 4.5-star rating and 813 reviews. Not only did this restaurant get included on the nationwide 'Travelers' Choice' list in 2022, it's also ranked as the 9th best overall restaurant in Denver.
Hungry eaters that dine at Marco's Coal-Fired seem to love the ambiance of the spot along with the food, also noting the high-quality ingredients and vegan and vegetarian options. One reviewer even described this spot's pizza as the "slice of a lifetime," with others being so complimentary of the restaurant that even the great tasting water is mentioned by diners.
With two locations, including one that's just blocks from Coors Field and another in Centennial, Marco's Coal-Fired – not to be confused with the Marco's Pizza franchise – has long been known for serving up delicious pies.
Their best-known offering is an authentic Neapolitan-style pizza, which has a thin crust and cooks in a 900-degree oven for just 60 seconds. This spot also offers 'New York'- style pies and a Sicilian pan pizza option.
Learn more about visiting Marco's Coal-Fired here and know that dining at this beloved pizza post has a very low chance of letting you down.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.