According to a press release from the Town of Mountain Village, known for being a part of the Telluride community, emergency work will take place to address slope instability near the gondola station.
Earlier this week, the beginning of the slope instability was observed, with images from the scene appearing to show a crack in the ground near the lift.
Geotechnical engineers indicated that the issue is the result of subsurface soil movement on top of bedrock, blaming warming temperatures, melting snow, and rain for the shift.
The problematic area spans roughly 2,500 square feet (roughly six percent of an acre) and has an average depth of five feet.
Work on mitigating the issue and preventing adverse impacts to gondola operations are set to start immediately. The owner of the property is the Telluride Mountain Village Owner's Association, with Telluride Ski & Golf owning adjacent property.
A first step will be removal of the soil, which will help to prevent future movement, as well as a slide into the gondola's path. The Town is still targeting a successful gondola opening on May 25 and has stated that there is no threat to the gondola infrastructure.
Construction traffic will be present in the area while the project is underway.
Meadows Trail will be initially closed to through traffic between Coyote Court and Lawson Hill. Trail users looking to use this trail to its fullest should utilize Adams Ranch Road and Lawson Overlook until closed portions of this trail start to reopen.
The Town of Mountain Village is located just southwest of Telluride, with a free gondola existing between the two areas. As a bird flies, Mountain Village is roughly 2.5 miles west of Telluride's downtown streets.
