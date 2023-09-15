Expectations of a snowy week on Pikes Peak have held true, with double-digit totals landing on the mountain since last Saturday. It's looking like about eight more inches are on the way on Friday ahead of a major event weekend that involves people running to the mountain's 14,115-foot summit.
Images from the scene appear to show wet snow stacking up on rocks around the summit center as visitors bumble around the scene. Paved areas appeared to be mostly clear as of Friday morning, though that could change given the amount of snow that's still expected.
According to Mountain-Forecast.com, the snow is set to keep falling on Friday – to the tune of about eight inches – before letting up on Saturday and Sunday with mostly dry days expected until the following Friday.
While the snowfall is expected to stop as Saturday hits, this weather may end up impacting a major event set to take place on the peak.
This Saturday, around 1,800 runners will compete in the Pikes Peak Ascent, followed by another 800 set to run the Pikes Peak marathon the following day. While race organizers have stated that snow likely won't be a reason for changes to the difficult course that climbs close to 8,000 vertical feet over about 13 miles, runners will need to make sure they're prepared for the wintery conditions. Bringing along extra layers and traction tools is probably a good idea.
This heavy round of snow is mostly restricted to the highest parts of the Pikes Peak region, but anyone seeking to visit high elevation points around the state this weekend and moving forward into fall should be highly aware of the forecast and the chance of encountering snow.
Follow along with the forecast for Pikes Peak here.
(1) comment
Let's all be praying for another great snow packed winter!
