A man died and three other people were injured in an ATV crash near Marble on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Gunnison County Road 3 near Daniel's Hill and was reported at 2:17 p.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, first responders discovered that four people were involved in the single-vehicle crash.
Crews performed life-saving measures on the driver of the ATV, but he was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene.
"One occupant had critical injuries and was flown to a hospital by helicopter. The two additional occupants were transported to the hospital by ambulance with injuries as well," the release said.
According to the release, it is believed that excessive speed and a possible mechanical failure may have played roles in this accident.
No further information has been made available.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.