An El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputy clocked a speeder traveling at 139 miles per hour on Highway 24 near Falcon on Tuesday morning. The driver then provided the excuse of being "late for work." Most of this road in the Colorado Springs area has a speed limit of 55 miles per hour.
As a result of the alleged speeding, the driver faces a mandatory court appearance with a 32-point citation.
This case of speeding comes days after a motorcyclist was caught traveling 120 miles per hour in the Denver metro area, chased down by helicopter (video here).
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.