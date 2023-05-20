Jenna Fischer, co-star of the hit show The Office, recently broke her shoulder in a skiing accident in Aspen, the actress shared in the latest episode of her popular podcast "Office Ladies".
Fischer and her family went to Aspen for a six day spring break trip in April.
"Turns out I took spring break a little too literally. I broke my right shoulder and will be in a sling for the next six weeks followed by physical therapy," Fischer said in an Instagram post about the incident.
The accident reportedly occured on the last day of their trip.
"[...] in order to get back to our friend's house, there was this option; at the end of the ski run, you can either take off your boots, walk down like a tiny embankment and then carry your skis back to their house along this snowy sidewalk, or you can sort of scootchy yourself down the embankment on your skis and then sort of pull yourself along the snowy sidewalk back to their house," the actress said in the podcast episode.
"And it was really slushy. And I decided that I didn't want to carry my skis, so I was going to try to skootchy, and I didn't skootchy. My legs got all twisted, and I fell onto a slushy, very hard sidewalk on my shoulder, and it broke," she said.
According to Fischer, she not able to fly immediately after getting injured, and had to extend her trip by a day. She was also unable to secure a flight out of Aspen, and had to drive roughly four hours to Denver. While in route to the airport, the group ran into a snowstorm.
"We did not think we were going to make our flight. We didn't. We had all these plans to get to Denver, to have dinner, to return our car, to then get to this little airport. We're like, we're not going to make it. We're in a blizzard in the mountains. I thought we were going to get stuck in the mountains," she said.
Fortunately, after a rough couple days in the centennial state, Fischer made it safely to the airport and was able to fly home.
Hear more about her experience in Colorado by listening to the episode, found here.
