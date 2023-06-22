In recent days, Colorado has been abuzz about a claim made by Joseph Maldonado's presidential campaign team that the Tiger King star, better known as Joe Exotic, would be on Colorado's 2024 presidential ballot. According to the Secretary of State's Office, that's not the case.
Annie Orloff, a representative of the state, has clarified that while an attempt to join Colorado's ballot in the upcoming presidential race appears to have been made by Maldonado, who is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence on charges related to practices at his animal center and an attempt to hire a hitman to kill an industry rival, all requirements were not met.
Here's what Orloff had to say regarding Maldonado:
"On June 20, 2023, the Secretary of State’s Office received certified mail that included a check from Joseph Maldonado’s lawyer on behalf of Joseph Maldonado for $500. The Secretary of State’s Office requires candidates to personally sign official documentation affirming they acknowledge state law requirements in addition to providing payment for ballot access. Since the 2024 presidential candidate paperwork has not been published and therefore was not completed by Maldonado, the Department will be returning the check with instructions for steps the candidate must take in order to be on the ballot. The Department cannot accept presidential candidate paperwork until the date of election has officially been announced."
Orloff continued to note: "In addition, the Department may only place candidates on the ballot who are bona fide members of a major political party. The major political parties provide a list of those bona fine candidates to the Secretary of State’s Office. If a candidate is not a bona fide member of a major party, they have the option to become a write-in candidate."
Looks like Maldonado is off the ballot for now – at least until necessary requirements are met.
Find more information about the Maldonado campaign here.
