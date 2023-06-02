Looking up a strawberry full moon through the natural trees frame

A strawberry full moon. Photo Credit: kyoshino (iStock).

Those who venture outside on Saturday night are set to see a stunning spectacle – the Strawberry moon.

On the evening of June 3, a full moon will appear large and golden-hued in the sky above Colorado. While this full moon's 'Strawberry moon' name is sure to attract attention, its color or hue actually have nothing to do with the reason behind its name, according to Almanac.com.

Instead, the name comes from a Native American reference to June-bearing strawberries that ripen at this time of the year, signifying that they're ready to be harvested.

Pop outside to spot the full moon on Saturday night.

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

