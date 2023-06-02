Those who venture outside on Saturday night are set to see a stunning spectacle – the Strawberry moon.
On the evening of June 3, a full moon will appear large and golden-hued in the sky above Colorado. While this full moon's 'Strawberry moon' name is sure to attract attention, its color or hue actually have nothing to do with the reason behind its name, according to Almanac.com.
Instead, the name comes from a Native American reference to June-bearing strawberries that ripen at this time of the year, signifying that they're ready to be harvested.
Pop outside to spot the full moon on Saturday night.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.