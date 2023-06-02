For one day a month until August, the Viva! Streets Denver festival will be taking over approximately 3.5 miles of downtown Denver. The festival, which has roots in Columbian traditions, will close parts of Welton Street and South Broadway to all motor vehicles from 8:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Everyone is welcome to walk, bike, roll, jog, scoot or dance down activated, car-free streets in the heart of our city and connect with others through exercise, entertainment and food," the event's website reads.
This year, each event will feature entertainment, local food, and art.
"Roller skate down Broadway, visit one of the activity hubs along the route, and stop by Civic Center Park for A Taste of Colorado. Listen to live music, grab a bite to eat, and lay on the grass. What better way to celebrate the great outdoors than in downtown Denver?" event organizers said.
Viva! Denver Streets will take place on June 4, July 9, and August 6.
For more information, visit the Viva! Streets Denver website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.