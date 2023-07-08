A student pilot had a close call on Saturday afternoon when he suddenly lost power while flying a plane over Adams County.
According to a tweet from the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the student pilot took off from Front Range Airport at approximately 1:00 p.m.
"Once he got 100 feet of altitude the aircraft suddenly lost power. The pilot kept his cool and was able to safely land in a field about 1/2 mile east of Peterson Road," the tweet reads.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, several powerlines were struck during the emergency landing, forcing a closure on Highway 36 between Peterson Road and Harback Road.
Officials are asking commuters to avoid the area while crews work to repair the downed lines.
Close call!!!— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) July 8, 2023
At 1:00 PM today a student pilot took off from Front Range Airport to the south. Once he got 100 ft of altitude the aircraft suddenly lost power. The pilot kept his cool and was able to safely land in a field about 1/2 mile east of Peterson Rd. pic.twitter.com/5WWC1xImB7
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.