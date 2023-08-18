Believe it or not, it's still possible to go snow tubing in Colorado – in mid-August.
Somehow Keystone Resort has their tubing hill open, thanks to hard work from their grooming operations team that started during the spring. Snow on the tubing hill was repurposed from their mountaintop snow fort attraction and despite hot summer temperatures, it's still around with the tubing area located on top of Dercum Mountain.
According to a spokesperson from Summit County's Keystone Resort, their goal is to keep tubing open through Labor Day, though warming late-summer temperatures may make that difficult. For now, they're "taking it week-by-week."
If you want to chance to go snow tubing in August with wraparound mountain views, you'll want to jump on this unique opportunity sooner rather than later.
Participants must be at least four-years-old and 42 inches tall.
Find more information here.
