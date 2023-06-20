Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is warning Royal Gorge boaters to avoid hitting a sunken vehicle that is peeking just above the surface of the water.
According to CPW, the vehicle is located approximately a half-mile below the Parkdale boat ramp, halfway to the Highway 50 bridge.
"It is just right of center and mostly covered by water. It will likely be entirely covered soon as the water comes up. From upstream it will look like a flat rock barely below the surface. There is plenty of time and space to get around it on river left," officials said.
The unoccupied vehicle reportedly rolled off the boat ramp into the river. Crews will not be able to remove the car from the water until water levels drop.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.