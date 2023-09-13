The management of Colorado's short-term rental economy has been a hot topic in recent years, often blamed for adding pressure to already limited housing options. The friction this pressure has created has resulted in a changing landscape when it comes to purchasing a home with the goal of capitalizing on potential rental profits, with various local restrictions being put in place with regard to how homes can be rented.
These legal restrictions on short-term rentals were taken into account in a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter that sought to determine which American cities were best for owning a vacation rental. The company compared 182 major metropolitans across 18 different 'vacation rental'-related metrics covering the topics of revenue potential, regulations, typical occupancy rates, and more.
With four Colorado cities large enough to be included in the analysis, what most locals would consider the 'least touristy' place of the bunch ended up performing the best in the ranking.
The highest ranking Centennial State spot when it came to the 'best American cities to own a vacation rental' ranking was determined to be Aurora, ranking 28th overall. Metrics that revealed low operating costs and fewer restrictions helped to boost this Front Range spot on the list.
While Aurora isn't typically viewed by tourists as a spot to plan the next vacation, its proximity to Denver and lower home prices make it favorable when it comes to turning a profit with short-term rentals. Only a few miles away from the Mile High City, the average home value in Aurora is $481,865 compared to Denver's $562,400. This makes it possible for hopeful vacation home property owners to put less money down while still catering to the traveling crowd that's looking for a bed near Colorado's capital city.
Elsewhere in Colorado, Fort Collins ranked 44th, Colorado Springs ranked 133rd, and Denver ranked 148th.
Overall, the top spot for a vacation rental was determined to be Durham, North Carolina, with the worst spot being Huntington Beach, California.
Find the full data analysis here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.