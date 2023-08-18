According to Pagosa Springs Police Department, an arrest has been made in a missing persons case from 2021.
Michael Kroll, 41, was reported missing from the Pagosa Springs area on October 19, 2021. His remains were found nearly a year later in a remote part of La Plata County on September 25, 2022.
At the time Kroll went missing, several oddities were noted in the case, including that his phone and dog were found at different locations. This led some to suspect foul play.
On August 18, law enforcement announced the arrest of Glen Canyon Lee Hunt, 60, who is being held on second-degree murder charges in relation to the disappearance and death of Kroll. Hunt was found in Kit Carson County.
No other details have been publicly released at this time, with the investigation and prosecution process ongoing.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.