A suspect that has been exposing himself on the banks of Summit County's Lake Dillon remains at-large, with another incident having been reported since the initial press release on the matter.
According to CBS Colorado, since the situation was initially announced publicly on August 25, another witness has come forward bringing the total number of incidents involving a person believed to be the same suspect to four. CBS reports that this newly reported incident occurred prior to the original encounters, taking place on July 21.
Three prior reported incidents have taken place, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, during which the unknown man was standing near the shoreline of Lake Dillon's Giberson Bay and Heaton Bay Campground while masturbating as he watched female recreators on the water.
At that time, the suspect was described as a slender white male, 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall with ear to shoulder-length dirty blonde hair. How the suspect was arriving at the scene was unknown.
Anyone with information in the case or those who may have additional details regarding the suspect should immediately contact local authorities at 970-668-8600.
Towns in the immediate vicinity of Lake Dillon include Frisco, Dillon, and Silverthrone, though popular resorts destinations of Breckenridge, Keystone, and Copper Mountain are found nearby.
