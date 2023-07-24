Two suspects were arrested on Sunday night after one of them allegedly fired a weapon at a dog walker in Westminster.
According to a news release from the Westminster Police Department (WPD), a man and his dog were walking near the area of 76th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard at around 6:15 p.m. when one of the suspects exited a vehicle.
The male suspect reportedly shot a gun at the man and his dog and missed before getting back into the car with a second suspect and fleeing the scene.
"As officers arrived in the area they located a vehicle matching the suspect description and attempted to stop it. The vehicle did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle where it later crashed in the area of 48th Avenue and Lincoln Street," the release said.
The two suspects attempted to evade police on foot, but were both caught and arrested.
No further information has been made available at this time.
