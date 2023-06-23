Crews from the Aurora Fire Department (AFR) rescued two people from a SUV that was surrounded by fast moving flood water on Friday afternoon.
According to a thread of tweets from the department, the incident occurred in the area of East 56th Avenue and North Hudson Road near Boxelder Creek. Crews were alerted to the stuck SUV at approximately 2:00 p.m.
The video below shows how fast the water was moving around the vehicle when crews arrived.
June 23, 2023
According to AFR, there are six large pipes below the road that allow water from the creek to pass through. Due to increased water flow, they were unable to immediately launch rescue swimmers as they could get pulled into the pipes.
At 2:34 p.m., AFR announced that both passengers were safely removed from the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Both people have been rescued, they are being attended by medical personnel at this time. pic.twitter.com/SPA10HWpFf— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 23, 2023
