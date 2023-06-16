Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), along with its partner agencies, are advising the public to avoid entering or getting close to the Arkansas River below the Lake Pueblo State Park dam, which is a popular place for tubing and fishing. The water flows in the river have surpassed 3,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) due to the combination of normal spring runoff from mountain snowmelt and heavy localized rainfall that has been falling in recent weeks.
The currents in the river below the dam are exhibiting significant fluctuations, leading to sudden surges in water levels. Moreover, the water temperature below the dam is extremely cold, measuring only 58 degrees Fahrenheit. This chilliness is a direct result of the spring runoff originating from the high mountains surrounding the Upper Arkansas River Valley. Temperatures of this nature can lead to a condition called 'cold water shock,' which can kill even the most skilled swimmers.
Joe Stadterman, CPW's park manager at Lake Pueblo, emphasized the importance of public safety, stating, "We urge everyone to stay out of the river until the flows calm down. And anyone fishing along the banks should wear life jackets. This is an especially important time to be safe around the river."
This is a typical situation, as spring runoff from snowmelt tends to cause a significant increase in water levels at Lake Pueblo, downstream of the dam, as well as throughout the city of Pueblo. Recent heavy rains have added to the increase of water in the lake, necessitating larger-than-normal releases from the dam. Presently, water is being discharged at a rate of about 3,365 cfs, significantly higher than the previous discharge rate of approximately 200 cfs.
The advisory is expected to remain in effect for at least one week. The public is urged to await further information on when the flows will decrease, and the river returns to normal levels.
CPW manages recreational activities at Lake Pueblo in partnership with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which constructed the lake as part of the Fryingpan-Arkansas water diversion, storage, and delivery project. The lake not only provides water for approximately 1 million Front Range residents, but it also supports agricultural irrigation primarily in southeastern Colorado.
This safety issue extends to many of Colorado's waterways, many of which are swollen due to consistent recent precipitation. It's recommended that people stay out of Colorado's waters at this time without proper training and safety gear – always, always, always wear a life jacket when being on, around, or in Colorado's waters. Water fatalities tend to make up the largest chunk of Colorado's outdoor recreation fatalities each year.
