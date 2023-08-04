Dubbed a 'celebration of tacos,' Tacolandia is set to take place in Denver again this year.

Held in Civic Center Park on August 19 from 4 to 7 p.m., ticketholders will get to sample unlimited tacos from local spots, watch lucha libra wrestling, and be able to sample tasty margaritas.

The festival is expecting 20-plus restaurants to participate, including Mama Lolita’s Mexican, Wild Taco, Moya’s Tacos, La Machaca de Mi Ama, El Coco Pirata, Tacos del Homie, Bits & Pieces Con Cerveza, Maiz Denver, The Gaucho Parilla, Tonantzin Casa de Cafe and bartaco.

General admission tickets cost $45 and VIP admission tickets cost $75, which upgrade the experience to include access to a VIP lounge with exclusive restaurants and a VIP bar.

Last year, the event sold out, so get your tickets sooner than later.

