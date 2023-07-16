Scorching temperatures are expected to slam some areas along Colorado's Front Range on Monday, with highs between 95 and 100 degrees in the forecast.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Heat Advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday in Fort Collins, Boulder, Denver, and Greeley.
According to the service, temps in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees are expected.
"Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," the service said.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke which can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and in some cases, death.
Anyone planning on hitting the trail in this region should plan by bringing sunscreen, a hat, and extra water.
Find updates and additional alerts on the National Weather Service website.
