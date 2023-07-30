Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo. File photo. (iStock)

It's rare for me to assume the first person when writing stories for OutThere Colorado, but I've got a bittersweet announcement to make – today marks my last day on the OTC team. 

It has truly been an honor to be part of this community, and share stories about some of the incredible people, places, and adventures that this beautiful state has to offer.  

I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all who have read and enjoyed my work here over the years, and to the amazing team I worked with—Spencer McKee and Sam Shoenecker. Thank you all for making this chapter of my life so fulfilling and unforgettable. 

Cheers, Colorado! Keep adventuring!

Here are a few of the stories I've covered that stick out as I'm looking back at my work: 

Woman survives three nights lost in brutal Colorado wilderness

Photo Courtesy: Jiji Oh

Photo Courtesy: Jiji Oh

"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. 

Oh was on a lone adventure in Colorado and was attempting the hike the Devil's Causeway trail, at which point Oh made her first big mistake – she didn't tell anyone where she was going or how long she would be gone. 

She spent the next few days lost in dangerous terrain before being found by a pair of fisherman. 

Read the full story here

Hidden treasure lost in Colorado 

Treasure worth millions may still be hidden in 'lost' Colorado cave

Photo Credit: NeilLockhart (iStock).

In 1880, three prospectors unintentionally and allegedly discovered a strange cave that housed millions of dollars worth of gold. 

Unfortunately, when the men went out to collect the rest of the gold in spring of 1881, they were unable to locate the cave. In their excitement, they failed to make a map

Over a century later, the strange cave, named Dead Man's Cave, and its treasure have yet to be found again. Some even question whether or not the cave existed at all.

Read the full story here

1,300 active cold cases: A look at 7 active cold cases in Colorado

1,300 active cold cases: Here's a look at 7 active cold cases in Colorado

Photo courtesy: spxChrome. File photo. (iStock)

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, there are around 1,300 active cold cases in Colorado. This story details the unsolved cases of Dale Williams, Sharon Marie Copp, James Dean Alderton, Christopher Enoch Abeyta, JonBenét Ramsey, Lynda Lea Avery, and Margaret Albo. 

I wrote about cold cases throughout my time with OutThere Colorado, and even saw some of them get solved. 

Read the full story here

Zuri the missing Pitbull found

Zuri

Zuri was reported wearing her purple jacket at the time she was stolen. Photo courtesy: Bryan Parks 

Zuri the Pitbull was was stolen from her owner's van while he was completing an Instacart delivery in Denver on February 6, 2022.

This story sticks out to me because of Zuri's owner Bryan Parks, who never gave up on finding his four-legged friend. 

"She's like my kid. I don't know what it is like to have a human child, but she is my kid. We have traveled to 43 states together, and I want to make it to 50. I just want to know if she is safe," Parks said. 

The dog spent an astounding 24 days missing before being returned to Parks. 

Read the full story here

Spooky tales from Colorado

The haunted history of 7 creepy Colorado locations

File photo. Photo Credit: quavondo (iStock).

You might think that the scariest thing in Colorado is the traffic on I-70, but over the years I have shared some spooky tales from the Centennial State that might send a chill up your spine. 

From vampires to cannibals here are a few of my faves: 

