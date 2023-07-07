According to the Boulder Police Department, they recently caught an 18-year-old traveling 108 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone while traveling into the city.
The 18-year-old got a 20-point ticket, which included the speeding violation and a reckless driving charge, as well as a mandatory court date. According to the police, there's a good chance the teen will lose their license.
In a social media post about the situation, police noted that speed alone was not enough for them to impound the vehicle at the time.
(1) comment
Hmmm I wonder if this was the same person who almost hit me on the Highway in Boulder the other day. Wish the article said what kind of car. BMW? If I hadn’t swerved I would have been toast. They were def going over 100mph.
