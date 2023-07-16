A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured last week after the ATV he was riding rolled 100 feet into an embankment on Rabbit Ears Pass.
Crews from Routt County Search and Rescue (RCSR) and other agencies responded to FS Road 311 on Rabbit Ears Pass on Tuesday after receiving reports of the crash.
The boy was immediately transported to the hospital with serious injuries, according to RCSR.
"This young rider's life was likely saved by their helmet, so please make sure you are wearing a well-fitting DOT approved full face helmet whenever out recreating on motorized OHVs such as UTVs, dirt bikes, or ATVs. Our thoughts are with the family and we hope the teen has a speedy and full recovery," officials said.
No further information has been made available.
