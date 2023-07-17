According to the National Weather Service, Alamosa has set a new temperature record for July 17, with temperatures skyrocketing to a toasty 95 degrees by 4:04 p.m.
This temperature was hot enough to break the previous local record for July 17, which was 92 degrees, set in 2005.
While hot, the 95-degree mark was far from the warmest temperature seen in Colorado on Monday.
Parts of the Eastern Plains region climbed above 100 degrees, with a number of cities along the I-25 corridor hitting the upper 90s. The Western Slope was also extremely hot, with the Grand Junction area reportedly hitting a temperature of around 107 degrees.
Tuesday is expected to be hot around much of Colorado, as well, with a cool down arriving at the end of the work week.
