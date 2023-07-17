Temperature records may fall in Colorado today, as heat is expected to soar along much of the Front Range and Eastern Plains region.
Peak temperatures will likely hit about 105 degrees in the La Junta area, with temperatures in much of this southeastern region topping out over 100.
Meanwhile, temperatures in the upper 90s are expected along the I-70 corridor, with Pueblo expected to hit 103 degrees.
While the 103-degree forecast in Pueblo will be two degrees lower than a daily maximum temperature record of 105 that was recorded in 2003 and a 96-degree forecast in Colorado Springs will tie a 2019 record, Alamosa's forecasted temperature of 93 would pass a record of 92 set in 2005.
A heat advisory has been issued in much of southern and southeastern Colorado, with the public advised to drink plenty of fluid, stay out of the sun, and utilize air conditioning. A similar heat advisory has also been issued in the Denver area and along the northern I-25 corridor.
Temperatures in Denver are expected to hit 99 degrees, Boulder temps should hit 96, Fort Collins temps should hit 95, and Greeley should hit 98.
Find additional information on the National Weather Service website.
See a breakdown of expected highs in southeast Colorado below:
