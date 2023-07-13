A large portion of Colorado, particularly the eastern and southeastern plains, are expected to get clobbered by severe thunderstorms into Thursday evening. While the most severe weather is expected to land in the southeastern region of the state, portions of the I-25 corridor, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo, are also at risk.
The National Weather Service predicts that hail between two to three inches in size could fall – that's about the size of a tennis ball to a large apple. Wind gusts are also expected to reach into the 70 to 79 MPH range, accompanied by a moderate chance of tornados and a moderate chance of flooding.
More than a million people live in the impacted area.
See the impacted area on the map below:
