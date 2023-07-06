According to the National Weather Service, golf ball-to-tennis ball-size hail will be a threat as more severe storms roll through the state on Thursday.
Much of the state is expected to get rain and thunderstorms, though parts of the Front Range and Eastern Plains region could get especially dangerous and damaging weather.
The main hazards associated with the storms will be large hail, damaging winds up to 80 miles per hour, possible tornados (southeast Colorado particularly at-risk), and flooding.
Heavily populated areas including Denver, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, and Pueblo are among spots expected to get hit the hardest.
The timing of the most severe weather should be from the afternoon into the evening.
Looking ahead, Friday and Saturday are also expected to bring storms to many Coloradans.
Find additional information from the National Weather Service here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.