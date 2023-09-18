In case you missed it, Mount Evans was officially renamed last week, becoming Mount Blue Sky after more than a year of debate on the decision.
Digging into the public reaction to the announcement, many – but not all – Coloradans expressing their opinions online seem to agree that Governor John Evans isn't a great namesake for the peak, mostly due to his role in facilitating a political climate that led to the infamous and horrific Sand Creek Massacre in 1864. That being said, debate regarding what name should have replaced 'Mount Evans' continues, even after the final decision was made.
A popular post on the Colorado subreddit puts this debate on display. Here are a few of the comments that seem to capture the variety of opinions held by the public on the switch:
u/HomeTeapot: "My hot take: natural landmarks shouldn't be named after politicians to begin with. It cheapens the intrinsic value of nature. Good riddance to Mount Evans."
u/Enbytrailrunner: "I'm glad to see Evans' name stripped from the peak... but that name [Mount Blue Sky] is underwhelming and bland. Too bad the Cheyenne and Arapaho couldn't agree on a better name."
u/all-about-climate: "I wish they renamed it Mt. Black Kettle in memory of the peace chief that was stabbed in the back at Sand Creek Massacre by Evans and Chivington. Black Kettle did everything he could to keep peace with white colonists and agreed to move his people to Sand Creek where they were promised to be left alone."
u/ShouldveBeenACowboy: "I like the name! I think it's cool. Imagine if we did that to all mountains, named them according to how people saw or see the world."
u/snikt_228: "Blue Sky Peak would be so much better... this sounds like it was named by a 5-year-old."
u/OccamsBeard: "Don't disagree with the change but that name sucks."
Replied to u/Occams Beard by u/BananafestDestiny: "Ehh it's not so bad when you hear the other names... Other names considered were Mount Rosalie, Mount Soule, Mount Sisty, Mount Cheyenne Arapahoe."
U/Kbasa12: "100% sounds like a name in an 80s ski movie"
U/RowenaOblongata: "I hate it. Not that it was renamed, but that the new name sounds like it was the winner from a Kindergarten contest."
U/b-minus: "I'm not saying I disagree with the change, but pretty much everything around here is named after some racist d****e who died 100 years ago. All of these names are mostly devoid of context for the average person, so it's arguable that renaming is worth the effort. I'd rather we focus on injustice in the present that sanctimonious recognition of the injustices of the past."
U/Tundralight: "I like the name. It's culturally meaningful to the Cheyenne and Arapaho and it just feels nice to say."
Find the full Reddit post with more than 150 comments on the topic here.
