Found in a remote part of southwest Colorado, Lone Mesa State Park includes close to 12,000 acres of pristine land. Visiting this state park, however, comes with a big catch – it's only open to hunters who are lucky enough to obtain a permit. Permits are quite limited, too, with only up to 122 available across all hunting segments for 2023.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife Public Information Officer John Livingston, the department is currently focused on a "caretaking phase" for the Lone Mesa State Park property, though conversations about utilizing some of the space for camping and other recreational activities are ongoing. As a result of the 'caretaking phase' approach, only hunters and occasional members of the CPW volunteering and educational stewardship programs are able to access the land.
Currently, the state park features no campsites and only a few off-highway vehicle trails, with the entrance found at the end of a long, unpaved United States Forest Service road, about 23 miles north of Dolores.
"We are cautiously planning for a special future for this property and are focusing on maintaining its natural beauty and pristine wildlife habitat," said Livingston.
While the general public might not be able to access Lone Mesa State Park now, it seems like the door remains open for future changes to that policy.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, applications have opened for a chance to hunt at Lone Mesa State Park during the 2023 season. Apply for your chance here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.