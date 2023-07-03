Summer is in full swing in Colorado, but the Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) is still warning recreators that some of Colorado's mountain trails are still snowy.
Last week, the group "pulled an all-nighter" to rescue a backpacker who was experiencing altitude sickness while hiking near Lost Lake in the Gore Range.
"While it didn't have anything to do with the reason for the rescue, we wanted to show you how much snow remains at higher elevations in Summit County right now. Don't be fooled by dry trails at lower elevations if you're planning an extended backcountry adventure," SCRG said in a Facebook post about the incident.
The photo below shows one of SCRG's team members standing in mid-thigh deep snow:
Even if the forecast calls for sunshine and blue skies, hikers should be prepared to run into snow at higher elevations throughout the state.
"Snowshoes won't help because the snow is intermittent; one minute you're on a dry trail, then in mud, then in deep snow," SCRG said.
It is important to prepare for unexpected situations, like snow and dangerous weather situations, when entering the Colorado backcountry.
Its always a good idea to carry around additional equipment like extra food, water, and layers to keep warm just in case. Take a look at the 10 essentials, outlined by the American Hiking Society, to see other items you should plan on bringing with you.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.