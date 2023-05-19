An investigation is underway in Thornton after two suspects reportedly stole an ATM machine from a Vectra Bank on Monday, according to a news release from FBI Denver.
According to the release, the theft occurred at approximately 4:24 a.m. on Monday morning, at the bank which is located at 4151 East 136th Avenue.
"Two males entered the vestibule, pried the bottom half of the ATM open and shortly after, wrapped a chain around the ATM, pulling it out of the store using a vehicle," the release said.
One of the men was seen wearing a red face mask, a blue jacket, gloves, and black jeans. The other was reportedly wearing a red face mask, a black jacket, and blue jeans.
No information has been available about how much money the thieves may have gotten away with.
The Thornton Police Department and FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are now seeking information to help identify the suspects.
Anyone with information should contact Metro Denver CrimeStoppers at 720-913-7867.
