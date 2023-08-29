A third stabbing of the month has occurred in the downtown Boulder area.
According to police, a CU Boulder student was "cut" around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in the area of 11th Street and Canyon Boulevard. The incident is believed to have resulted from an altercation, with the suspect last reported to be at-large.
This follows at least one other stabbing incident that took place in downtown Boulder this month, with local news source KDVR indicating that a third stabbing incident also took place in the downtown area.
One of the other stabbing incidents resulted in the use of life-saving measures, with officers applying a tourniquet once at the scene. That incident took place in broad daylight around noon on August 18, resulting from an argument in the 1700 block of Broadway. The victim's wounds were described as serious and required surgery.
In that case, witnesses helped authorities track the suspect to Central Park, where he was swiftly arrested.
While these incidents don't seem to be linked and there doesn't seem to be an immediate threat to the public, they serve as examples to stay aware of potential crime regardless of where you're at, even in Boulder, which has been dubbed one of the 'best places to live' in the country in recent years.
