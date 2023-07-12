Three heavily decomposed bodies have been found near a remote Colorado campground, likely having been there since the winter season.
According to Gunnison County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Josh Ashe, a hiker located a first body near the Gold Creek Campground on July 9, with this campground being located near the unincorporated community of Ohio City.
The scene was investigated by law enforcement the following morning, with two additional bodies located.
Ashe described the bodies as heavily decomposed and likely there since winter, with no foul play suspected at this time.
Ashe also gave his opinion of the spot where the bodies were found, noting that they were in the vicinity of a campsite that was very developed and potentially suited for a goal of off-grid living.
The cause-of-death has not yet been determined, though an autopsy is set to take place.
No additional details have been released at this time.
It may be worth noting that this part of the state saw a huge amount of snow over the past winter season, accompanied by many frigid days. If the deceased were indeed planning to spend a long time at the spot during these months, this would likely have contributed to an increased risk factor.
Gold Creek Campground, found on Gunnison County Road 771, is currently listed on the US Forest Service website as "closed due to inaccessibility." It's located next to the southeastern boundary of the Fossil Ridge Wilderness Area, near Fairview Peak and Fossil Ridge in Gunnison National Forest.
While it's mostly small towns and rural development in the immediate vicinity of Gold Creek Campground, the City of Gunnison is approximately 20 miles southwest of the site.
