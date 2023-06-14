Perhaps the most famous dog in Colorado, Dexter, a 6-year-old Brittany spaniel that lost a leg when he was hit by a truck, is once again going viral online – this time, for his head-turning presence around the home during 'late-night hours.'
Video published online shows Dexter scamper past a doorway on his hind legs in low lighting, sure to cause someone to jump if they're not expecting the odd sight.
The video was originally posted on the Dexter Dog Ouray Instagram account on April 14, which also clarifies it was captured during the morning hours of the day instead of during the night, as some reposters have since claimed. Either way, it's a cute video that once again captures how unique Dexter is when it comes to getting around.
Watch the clip as it was originally posted below:
Locals and the Internet have fallen in love with Dexter over recent years, with the dog's related Instagram account amassing 177,000 followers and a similar TikTok account skyrocketing to more than a million. Read more about Dexter's story in an in-depth report here.
