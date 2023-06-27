Tickets are officially on sale for the highly-anticipated 'Bright Nights at Four Mile' summer art display in Denver and you'll want to purchase them soon if you're looking to visit the spot on a certain date during its 10-week run.
The 'Bright Nights' display will feature massive illuminated sculptures, with the festival paying homage to the Chinese Tianyu Festival, known for its lanterns and lights.
The show will run from July 26 through October 1, with many of the exhibits being interactive.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Tianyu Arts and Culture in bringing this one-of-a-kind festival to Colorado,” says Four Mile Historic Park’s CEO Jennifer LaGraff. “This is the most extensive program Four Mile has ever produced, and we’re incredibly honored to be the host venue for the region.”
Bright Nights at Four Mile will bring the 12 acres of the historic park to life, sure to deliver a unique visual experience.
Starting on July 26, the event will be open from 7 PM to 10 PM on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, extending hours to 11 PM on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $25 per adult ($22 for members) and $15 for children three to 12 ($13 for members).
Tickets are set to go on sale for Four Mile Members on June 5th and for the general public on June 26th.
The Four Mile Historic Park has been open to the public since 1978, built around the Four Mile House Museum. This museum is housed in Denver's oldest standing structure, originally constructed in 1859. It's located in the Glendale area, southeast of the heart of Denver.
Find additional information here.
