The popular Telluride Horror Show film festival is set to return to its namesake picturesque Colorado mountain town for the 14th time this October.
Billed as 'Colorado's first and largest horror film festival,' the event will take place from October 13 through 15 this year. Throughout the three days of the event, attendees will get to view horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi, and dark comedy films in unique theaters around Telluride, with many of the movies making their American premiere at the event.
This year's line-up of films is yet to be released, though the website for the event provides line-ups from the past to provide those interested in attending with a preview of what to expect. In addition to the films, the event typically features speakers and special guests.
Tickets for the event are already on sale, with a three-day pass costing $220, a 6-pack of film tickets costing $110, and leftover seats sold at the door for $20 per film.
Find more information on this popular fall event here.
