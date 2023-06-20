In case you missed it, Joseph Maldonado – star of the hit Netflix show 'Tiger King' and better known as Joe Exotic – is set to run for president from federal prison in the upcoming 2024 election. According to a recent press release from his campaign, he'll officially be on the Colorado primary election ballot.
"Yes, I know I am in Federal Prison and you might think this is a joke but it's not. It is my Constitutional right to do this even from here," reads a message from Maldonado on his campaign website.
Later in the message, Maldonado addresses some of the controversy that surrounds him, stemming from the popular show and his conviction related to the hiring of hitmen to kill rival Carol Baskin – a conviction he continues to dispute: "There is nothing I am ashamed of that I have done in my life and I am damn sure I will do things in the future that some of you may not like. But you need to remember one very thing: I don't give a damn what color you are, where you came from, who you sleep with, if you have done drugs in your past, or if you have made a mistake and ended up in jail or put there because someone lied about you. It is time we all put the past in the past and move this campaign forward and scare the hell out of these people because you and I want some answers."
Key focuses of Maldonado's campaign include national decriminalization of marijuana, improving the management of Bureau of Land Management land, and fighting political corruption. He's also focused on prison reform and criminal justice reform, with more of his views laid out on his campaign website.
Those who donate to Maldonado's campaign are said to get an autographed photo in return.
Joe 'Exotic' Maldonado is currently serving a 21-year sentence in federal prison, after getting a year knocked off his original sentence. Maldonado's conviction is related to a December 2017 incident in which he was recorded offering an undercover FBI agent $10,000 to kill Carol Baskin. He would later claim he wasn't serious at the time. He was also convicted of wildlife crimes related to operations of his animal facility, including killing five tigers, falsifying records, and selling tiger cubs. Maldonado continues to claim innocence following his conviction.
Read more about Joe Exotic's push for presidency here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
HECK YEAHHHH
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.