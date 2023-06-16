Renowned culinary guide (and tire company) MICHELIN has selected Colorado as its newest addition to a short list of state-specific guides, announcing the launch of MICHELIN Guide Colorado, to be revealed later in 2023. Colorado's vibrant culinary scene, with its mix of established chefs and up-and-coming talent, offers a perfect fit for the prestigious guide's expansion, said the company.
Colorado's culinary landscape boasts a rich blend of flavors derived from hyperlocal, sustainable ingredients, and the influence of German, Hispanic, and Native American cultures. Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the MICHELIN Guide, praised Colorado's dynamic culinary scene, highlighting its creative restaurants and exciting mix of flavors.
Timothy Wolfe, Director of the Colorado Tourism Office, expressed his excitement about the MICHELIN Guide's partnership, recognizing Colorado's growing reputation as a dining destination. He emphasized the state's locally harvested ingredients and authentic hospitality as factors capable of attracting foodies from far and wide. He also highlighted the use of fresh seasonal ingredients such as local fruits, vegetables, fish, and game.
The inaugural MICHELIN Guide Colorado, set to be revealed later this year, will cover Aspen and Snowmass Village, Boulder, Denver, the town of Vail, and Beaver Creek Resort. These locations are said to represent the finest establishments in the state and promise diverse and exceptional dining experiences. They're also well-known as tourism hot spots.
MICHELIN Guide Colorado is sure to appeal to food enthusiasts and travelers. By coupling great dining with Colorado's stunning landscapes, a trip to the Centennial State is hard to beat.
MICHELIN Guides are currently published for six North American regions, making Colorado the seventh spot on a list that includes Chicago, California, Florida, Washington DC, Toronto, and Vancouver.
