A toddler reportedly sustained burns to his feet from walking barefoot at Butterfield Crossing Park in Castle Rock on June 25, according to a spokesperson from the Castle Rock Police Department.
This unfortunate situation is a good reminder that some ground surfaces can heat up quickly on sunny days.
According to an in-depth report by CBS Denver, a police officer that was sent to the park to investigate the incident determined that the rubber padded playground floor was around 160 degrees, the asphalt parking lot was around 130 degrees, and the pavement was approximately 120 degrees.
The National Institute of Standards & Technology reports that human skin begins to feel pain at 111 degrees, and can experience second-degree burns and blistering at 131 degrees. Contact with surfaces 162 degrees and hotter can destroy tissues, the institute's website reads.
It's important to keep in mind that it does not need to be extremely hot outside for pavement, asphalt, and playground equipment to get hot enough to burn skin.
"Even in mild weather, as long as the equipment or surfacing is in direct sunlight for an extended period of time, there is a risk of sustaining a thermal burn injury. In fact, one reported incident occurred on a 74°F day and resulted in a child receiving serious second‐degree burns from a plastic slide," according to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
CPSC offers the following tips for protecting children from getting burned at the park:
- Dress children in appropriate clothing and shoes at all times
- Check the temp of playground equipment before letting kids play
- Keep in mind that a child's skin can be more sensitive to heat than an adult
- Supervise children on playground
