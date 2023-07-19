Denver Parks and Recreation is facing an ongoing struggle to keep public restrooms open and available for use due to rampant vandalism and theft.
According to a spokesperson for the department, 13 of 30 plumbed restrooms at locations managed by the parks system have been closed due to vandalism or the theft of plumbing and piping. In attempt to address the closure of permanent restrooms, ADA-compliant portable restrooms have been placed on many sites. These portable restrooms have also fallen victim to vandals, with damages closing 10 portable restrooms over the last month alone.
Two examples of vandalism that have occurred in recent months include the theft of all copper tubing at the Ruby Hill Park restroom and the toilets at Washington Park getting blown up four times over 16 months, most recently during the first week of July. Images provided by Denver Parks and Recreation of various damaged facilities also show graffiti on restroom walls, broken toilets, and what appears to be drug paraphernalia.
"We try our best to manage for this, but it is incredibly hard to respond to the on-going damage to our public facilities," said the Denver Parks and Recreation spokesperson.
One tactic being implemented is having plumbed restrooms open only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, with staffing shortages preventing longer access.
The way vandalism is limiting amenities at Denver parks in the form of restroom closures serves as a good reminder of how crucial it is for the public to report vandalism and suspicious activity to authorities in a timely manner.
