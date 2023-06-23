When you think of natural disasters in Colorado, damaging tornados may not come to mind, but according to the National Weather Service, an average of 52 tornados are recorded in the state each year.
Tornado season in Colorado begins in May and continues through August, but tornados have also been recorded as early as February and as late as November. These storms typically take place on the eastern portion of the state, and are rarely seen along the Front Range.
"Tornadoes have occurred in most areas of the state, but historically 95% of tornadoes occur along and east of Interstate 25 where heat and moisture in the lower atmosphere are often more abundant. Tornadoes can occur at every hour of the day, but most occur between 1pm and 8pm," NSW said.
Still, like the EF-1 tornado that caused damage in Highlands Ranch on Thursday, it can happen.
In May 2008, an unusually strong tornado swept through parts of northern Colorado. It was determined to be an EF-3, which can bring three-second wind gusts of 136 to 165 MPH. This type of tornado can be very damaging.
"The tornado cut through Windsor, Colorado on its 39-mile path, leaving behind a path of destruction, at least 78 injuries, and one fatality. Damage estimates exceeded $100,000,000 from this tornado," according to the National Weather Service.
If a tornado watch or warning is ever issued in your area, its important to know how to protect yourself.
The NWS reccomends that you move to the lowest floor or most interior room of a sturdy structure, and wait out the storm. A room without windows is ideal.
"Abandon modular homes and mobile homes as they offer little to no protection from tornadoes. Most tornadoes can destroy even tied-down mobile homes. Approximately 50 percent of all tornado fatalities are the result of people sheltering in a mobile home," the service said.
If you see a tornado while you are driving, don't try to outrun it. Instead, try to drive out of the tornado's path at an angle, the service recommends.
