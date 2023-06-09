Against all odds a tortoise named "Rock Leia" has been reunited with their owners after being missing for three years, according to a Facebook post from the Humane Society of the Pike Peak Region (HSPPR).
"While taking a stroll on a trail, a friendly neighbor spotted an injured tortoise in the path. Her beak was overgrown, her shell was dry and layered, and she was missing nails on her hind foot," the post reads.
The neighbor brought the turtle to HSPPR for treatment. The HSPPR team then posted a picture of Rock Leia on their stray pet page in hopes of finding her owners. Fortunately, someone who had reportedly been looking for their lost tortoise for three years responded.
"The family came to our Lost & Found office with tons of photos of their missing tortoise. Three staff members compared the photos to Rock Leia and concluded them to be a match," officials said.
According to HSPPR, Rock Leia will need some follow up medical treatment, but she has been sent home.
