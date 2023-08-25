According to Yellowstone National Park, 49-year-old Jason D. Wicks of Hillman, Michigan is facing charges after traveling into an off-limits area at the park, sustaining thermal burns in the process.
Wicks was arraigned in federal court on August 23. The two charges related to the incident include off-trail travel in a Yellowstone National Park thermal area and being under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree that he was a danger to himself or others.
Wicks pleaded not guilty to both of these charges and is presumed innocent unless proven otherwise in court.
Per Yellowstone National Park officials, the thermal areas can pose extreme danger when posted rules are not followed. The ground in these areas is often thin and fragile, capable of breaking under little weight and dropping those on top into scalding water below. This is why everyone must remain on boardwalks and official trails when in these zones.
NBC News reports that the incident involving Hicks took place on Tuesday night, with the man sustaining a non-life-threatening injury to his lower extremity. The man has been banned from the park until the case is resolved.
The official press release on the matter wasn't specific in regard to which thermal area the incident took place.
This instance will likely remind many of another similar case that took place earlier this summer, during which a tourist dipped a foot in geothermal water. That video went viral, though it is unknown if that tourist faced any charges.
