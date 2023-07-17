A 47-year-old tourist from Phoenix, Arizona was airlifted out of Yellowstone National Park on Monday morning after being gored by a bison near the north shore of Lake Yellowstone.
According to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS), the woman was walking in a field near the Lake Lodge with a companion when she spotted two bison. The pair turned to walk away from the animals, though it is unclear how close they were. One of the bison charged, goring the woman.
According to a news release from the National Park Service (NPS), the victim sustained significant injuries to her abdomen and chest, and had to be transported to a hospital via helicopter.
No further information regarding her condition has been made available.
"Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild and can be dangerous when approached. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space," the release said.
According to NPS, bison can be unpredictable, especially during mating season (mid-July through mid-August). They can also run up to three times faster that humans, the release said.
This incident marks the first bison goring incident at the park in 2023, with the last being reported June 28, 2022.
