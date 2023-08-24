I hate to keep showing you all of these videos of incidents that happen in places other than Colorado, because I know... OutThere COLORADO... but bear with me – this one provides a great learning experience.
Footage recently published on the Tourons of National Parks Instagram page captures a perfect example of what NOT to do when wildlife is nearby.
In the footage, a mother bear and three cubs are walking on a long bridge filled with tourists. While tourists seem to be moving away from the bears, many people are swarming the end of the bridge for the sake of taking photos and getting closer look. This seems to be causing confusion and panic among the bears, as they look for a safe escape route off of the bridge, but can't find one. When wild animals feel trapped in situations like this, that tends to be when they lash out in self-defense – especially if youngsters are present.
This clip serves as an important reminder to always give animals space and distance – at least 100 yards for predators (or more!) and at least 30 yards for non-predators. Another good guideline to follow once at a safe distance involves whether or not your behavior seems to be altering an animal's behavior. If so, you're too close and may need to back off even more.
In some cases, getting too close can result in criminal penalties related to animal harassment, not to mention, you're disrupting their natural behavior and putting yourself and the wild animal at risk.
View the clip below:
Maybe they just need to change the rules that these morons must stay in their vehicles at all times whenever wildlife is around!
