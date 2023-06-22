Popular travel guide TripAdvisor has released their 'Best of the Best' travel lists for 2023 and an often-overlooked spot in Colorado Springs has been dubbed one of America's 'best attractions.'
Ranking 15th on the company's list of the top 25 attractions around the United States was the National Museum of World War II Aviation, with a five-star rating and 1,598 reviews.
The 109,000 square foot facility, which also earned a place on TripAdvisor's 2022 Traveler's Choice 'Best of the Best' list, features exhibits that include an extensive aircraft collection and interactive displays. On-site tours are led by experts, covering how tremendous advancements in aircraft technology during World War II helped to give the Allied forces an edge.
Pre-purchased adult tickets cost $15 and with only three one-star reviews among the 1,500-plus reviews that have been posted to the TripAdvisor website, there's a good chance you'll have a blast.
The museum wasn't the only Colorado Springs spot to be featured, with the well-known Garden of the Gods attraction ranking 7th.
Find the full TripAdvisor list here.
