Heavy monsoonal rains are in-store for many Coloradans in upcoming days, expected to start on Friday and continue through the weekend.
According to the National Weather Service, "upper-level energy associated with Tropical Storm Harold will propagate through the western mountains [of the United States] on Thursday, interacting with monsoonal moisture and generating thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall." This heavy rain is set to start over portions of Utah before pushing into the Intermountain West, Central Rockies, and Central High Plains, including northern Colorado.
The incoming rain has resulted in a portion of Colorado that stretches from Denver northward being included in the three-to-seven day 'hazards' outlook, with Friday, August 25 being when this hazardous rain is expected to hit. While only this northern Colorado region is included in the 'hazards' outlook, much of the state is expected to see rain and thunderstorms through the weekend.
Tropical Storm Harold made landfall in Texas on Tuesday and was downgraded to a 'tropical depression.' Despite this drop in strength, powerful winds and rain have still been key hazards, with impacts of the storm expected to stretch far into the United States.
Find additional information on the National Weather Service website.
